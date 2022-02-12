PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valentine's Day (also known as Arizona Statehood Day) is almost here and love is in the air. If you're still trying to find that special somebody, you know that first dates can be challenging.
Chicago matchmaker Trenia Norford shared some ideas for topics of conversation, including what to avoid.
"On a first date, you want to stay away from topics that can cause someone to get a little overly emotional," she said. That includes politics, religion, and past relationships.
Remember, first dates, at their core, are exchanges of information to help you you if you want to spend more time with the other person. "The goal is to get to know the person," Norford continued. She suggested asking your date how got into their field of work, what they like to do when they're not working, and about their favorite childhood memory.
As for the date itself, Norford suggested a museum visit, a trip to the zoo, or bar trivia.