What if you can 'Zoom' with the animals? Thanks to Phoenix Zoo, now you can

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- Finding another way to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic, the Phoenix Zoo is offering a way for you to Zoom with possibly one of your favorite animals while it's closed.

Each Zoom call with the animals will be 15 minutes. They will also include a Q&A with the species' keeper.

To make reservations, go to the Phoenix Zoo website at least 24 hours in advance. In the reservation, you must include several species with varying price points and various days and times available.

Zooming with the animals comes at a cost that will help the nonprofit organization. Here are the prices below:

  • Fernando the sloth: $250
  • Rendezvous with a rhino: $200
  • Lady the aardvark: $150
  • Hoo's there with an owl: $150
  • Mystery animals: $150

For more information on Zoom with a Zoo animal, go here

 

