MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When we think of Amazon, we usually think of online shopping. But the company has also partnered with schools, such as Westwood High School in Mesa, to donate products that would have otherwise gone to waste.
Dajahnic Reed is a part of that Working Warriors program at Westwood High School. "I like organized," the senior said. "Like if you put it in the wrong place, I'm over it." Reed can still remember the first time she got involved with Working Warriors two years ago. "Amazon comes in, and we look. We're like, Woah! That's a lot," Reed said. "So we cut it open, put it on the shelf, and clean it, and put it in the box and donate it."
Maybe the box was damaged, or maybe there was too much of a product that's about to go bad. Whatever the reason, Westwood teacher Daniel Becker uses these donated Amazon products as an opportunity to help those in need within the Mesa Public School District. He also uses the products to help his students by teaching them skills to use after graduation. "We prepare them for retail work, custodial work, warehouse work," Becker said. "We're pretty much almost anything customer-service based."
Recently, the program has gotten more involved with local nonprofits like Envision You Victory Over Violence. CEO Kimberly Miner started the nonprofit this year to help domestic violence survivors build confidence in their lives. "They would put some boxes together of household items that they have available," Miner said. "We would come and pick up the boxes, and we would then deliver it to the survivors."
Many of the products that Working Warriors deals with, like shampoo or stain remover, might not be life-changing. But for those in Miner's nonprofit, they can go a long way towards providing a fresh start. Seeing that kind of immediate impact inspires Becker to think of new partnerships to pursue, new memories to make. "For myself and for my students, I think this program has really changed our lives," Becker said. "I think that it really makes coming to work fun for me. But it makes coming to school fun for them."