PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A company that owns 24 properties in the Valley gave away 3,500 backpacks full of school supplies for the kids who live in their communities.
"When you actually started caring about quality of life, security, safety, the well-being of these people that live here and lay their head to rest every night, when you make that connection, it makes the community and all of its success so much stronger," said Western Wealth Capital's (WWC) founder and CEO Janet LePage.
[WATCH: 3,500 backpacks given away to Phoenix area kids]
This is WWC's fourth annual "We've Got Your Back" event.
"A small handout goes a long way in many of our communities," said LePage. "These little things, the financial burdens, the unplanned ups and downs--like a backpack with school supplies for a hundred dollars for children--and if we can offer that, that takes that burden off of the folks that live on our properties."
Over the last four years, WWC has donated about $100,000 worth of school supplies.
"It creates the possibility of having all the tools so that they can start the first day of school confident and on the right foot and creates a space for learning," LePage said. "When they're confident, they can learn, they can focus, and that's changing our future."
The company owns 40 apartment complex communities across the U.S.
