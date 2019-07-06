GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A team of volunteers just finished up a major project to say "thank you" to a Glendale army veteran. They gave his rundown house a major face lift (almost more of a rebuild).
“They came in here like ants -- everybody's mowing, everybody's doing something,” Gilbert Lopez said.
[WATCH: Volunteers say 'thank you' to Glendale army vet by revamping his home]
The veteran has spent the last five years living in a fire-damaged home. Though he tried to start repairs on his own a few years ago, he didn’t have the money to make anything happen. Then, Operation Enduring Gratitude stepped in.
“When we walked through the house for the very first time there was absolutely no insulation, no drywall, no plumbing, no air conditioning in the house working,” Operation Enduring Gratitude founder Charlie Ellis said.
“It's just amazing. I mean, from what it was to what it is now. I mean, they did a beautiful job,” Lopez said.
The remodel wrapped up Saturday, and now a flag that once flew over both the state and U.S. Capitols welcomes Lopez to his refurbished home. Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, Chamber of Commerce representatives and other non-profit supporters were there to pay tribute.
“This today is a life-changing event for a veteran, and it's because other veterans stepped up and made it happen,” said Brad Zinn, who supports Operation Enduring Gratitude.
Volunteers finished the remodeling process in less than two months.
“My grandpa always told me, 'Mijo, when something seems too good to be true, it usually is.’ I guess this is the exception to that rule,” Lopez said.
Now not only is this veteran in a better place, but he’s willing and ready to pay it forward.
“If you ever need help, let me know. I'll go see what I can do,” he said.
You’ll probably find Gilbert Lopez in his favorite spot: His new porch, sitting with his coffee and pan dulce, watching the sun rise.
