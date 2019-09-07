GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students at two Glendale schools received new iPads thanks to a program from Verizon Wireless.
One by one, students from Melvin E. Sine Elementary School and Challenger Middle School picked up their new iPads on Saturday.
"We know that when kids have access to technology, they are able to better connect with their educational curriculum, at school and home," said Andy Choi with Verizon.
The cell phone company is giving away 15,000 iPads to the two schools.
"With the use of these iPads, we are going to be able to have our students across Google classroom and Apple classroom, they are also going to be able to take their devices home," said Deanza Baker, principal at Melvin E. Sine Elementary.
Saturday morning, the kids set up their tablets and learned how to work them. Verizon says it's all preparing them for their future in our technology-driven world.
"We know the job market for these kids will lean heavily on technology, so having that tech in their hands, gives them the options," said Choi. "It opens the doors to so many different avenues moving forward, both inside the classroom and beyond."
In all, Verizon has given away 1.7 million iPads to kids across the country.
They're used in the classroom and at home. Giving the students the chance to learn anywhere and at any time.