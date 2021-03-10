CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley teen wanted to help kids in his community who can't afford a new pair of shoes.
Sam Bregman raised $15,000 enough to buy each child at Galveston Elementary School in Chandler a brand new pair of shoes. In total, more than 450 shoes along with five socks for each child were donated.
"I learned how much sneakers can truly impact someone's life," Bregman said.
The idea started when Bregman bought a child in need new shoes for Christmas. He wanted to do something on a larger scale, so he partnered with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit.
"These students are in a lower socioeconomic area so shoes are something that can relieve financial burden sometimes and just put a smile on everyone's face," Bregman said.
Bregman planned this day for eight months, all while battling a chronic condition called POTS which causes dizziness and circulatory problems.
"I only had about five minutes where I've feel normal with regards to my health. It's definitely been a challenge but this project has truly been a blessing and given me something to look forward to and something to spread hope and kindness in the community," Bregman said.
His dad, Steve, is so proud.
"As a parent, one of the greatest feelings is to see your children set good goals for themselves and accomplish them through hard work and perseverance and caring for others," he said.
The principal of Galveston Elementary said it's amazing Sam was able to do this.
"Just overwhelmed, it restores your faith in humanity for sure," Principal Annette Addair said.
Sam hopes to help out a second school, San Marcos Elementary in Chandler, next. If you would like to help make that a reality by donating, click/tap here.