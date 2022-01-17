PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the Valley's best known chefs cooked 500 steak meals Monday for the Valley's homeless population at St. Vincent De Paul. It's all in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Muhammad Ali's 80th birthday.
"We do it each year on Muhammad Ali's birthday. It happens to also be Martin Luther King Day. Martin Luther King, Muhammad Ali: if they had a choice, they'd want to be down here today, not at a sports event but with the homeless because that's where their heart was," said organizer Jimmy Walker.
Cynthia Roberts was one of hundreds of people getting a steak meal.
"Absolutely blessed they pay it forward and they give back. Never give up. The volunteers go above and beyond what they need to," said Roberts. "Miracles happen here all I can say. Happy Martin Luther King day. May you all be blessed."
It's a special treat for a community that often doesn't get to experience fine dining like this.
"They cut them up in small pieces because a lot of the homeless don't have teeth. It's a big deal for them to eat a steak dinner. They are not used to eating steak," said Walker. "We want them to have fun, put a smile on their face, you know, 'cause they're going through hard times. It's not easy living on the street."
The chefs donated their time and skills to pay it forward. "We love to come and give back to community," said Chef Marc Lupino of Dominick’s Steakhouse.