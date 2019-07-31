PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- At Arizonans for Children, their mission is clear.
"…To provide effective solutions to children going through their time in foster care," said Monique Quinoes, mentor coordinator at Arizonans for Children.
The nonprofit organization survives on community support and locals who come and share their time and skills with the children. Story time is a special place for many of them.
"These are moments they [the children] will remember forever," Quinoes said.
So, when Valley children's author Tony J. Perry contacted and told Arizonans For Children what he wanted to do, they were excited.
"There [are] so many messages in books that kids can learn from and use those lessons in life as they get older," said Perry.
Perry's latest book, Ollie and the Wishing Stone, tells the tale of a young woodchuck overcoming life's challenges by being courageous and going after his dreams, and in the end paying it forward to his best friend who has stuck by him through it all.
David Ridgeway illustrated the book and loves hearing what the kids think of the story.
"They love Ollie. [They] think he's really cute and they love that he helps Lila… his selflessness and courage to help her," Ridgeway said.
Perry travels around the Valley reading to different groups of foster children. At the end of each reading, he gives each one of them a book to take home.
"I want kids to take away that no matter who you are, big or small, doesn't matter. Whatever you want to do in life, you can achieve it," Perry said.
Moments like this give foster children and their families something priceless.
"A sense of hope, a sense of pushing forward and having hope and remembering the good times," Quinoes said.
"Foster kids are super important… kids really need attention and love no matter what,” Ridgeway said.
Perry and Ridgeway are also doing a fundraiser for Arizonans For Children to help raise awareness and support for foster children.
During the first week of August, a portion of the proceeds for every Ollie and the Wishing Stone book sold will go to Arizonans For Children. Click here to participate.
For more information about Arizonans for Children, click here.
