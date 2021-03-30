TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The University of Arizona is investing in esports, competitive online gaming. The school is the first public university in Arizona to have a college esports team.
"It's really monumental," said Liam Koenneker, UArizona's Esports club president. "To have a public university, especially a D1 university like Arizona invested in this level and taking a more holistic approach to putting students first instead of competitive first. It's rare."
UArizona's esports club has been around for years, but now the school is creating an esports department with plans to offer esports courses eventually.
"People may be able to minor in esports or gain experience relevant relative to their major," said Koenneker.
Esports players will compete in video games against teams across the nation.
"There's huge amounts of money and huge interest in the space right now because it's really, it's becoming more accessible for people, and you can do, especially during the covid era esports can continue to play against each other while traditional sports may not be able to," said Koenneker.
Participating in esports at the University of Arizona could lead to future careers, and it's not just professional gamers.
"Provide career pipelines for people who may want to get into production or want to get into running events, get into the team management, anywhere that you want to get into an esports, the goal is to provide a pipeline for those interested at the University of Arizona," said Koenneker.
The school even plans to eventually offer scholarships, attracting the best talent.
"Students that are fortunate enough to try out and make it on to varsity teams for the University of Arizona will eventually be awarded scholarships. There's going to be paid coach opportunities," said Koenneker. "We're really aiming to be one of the top programs in the nation."