PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- Are you ready to fly the friendly ... galaxy?
United Airlines says its new "Star Wars-themed" jet will take flight next month.
The Star Wars design of the Boeing 737-800 was created to tie into the December release of the new movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
The new plane is sure to thrill die-hard fans.
A blanket of stars covers the entire exterior of the aircraft, providing the backdrop for X-wing and TIE fighter spacecraft, which were redesigned for the new film.
Doug Chiang, vice president and executive creative director for Lucasfilm, worked with his in-house designers to dream up the plane's concept.
"We leveraged the curve of the fuselage to give the impression of three-dimensionality," Chang says.
By placing the main X-wing and TIE fighter on the broadest area of the aircraft, it gives the impression that the spaceships were spatially coming out toward you.
Two smaller spaceships were placed on the upper and lower edges of the fuselage to reinforce this perspective.
And there's even a light saber (First described as Obi Wan Kenobi as "the weapon of a Jedi Knight. Not as clumsy or random as a blaster; an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.") on the tail.
The Star Wars theme is everywhere on board this new plane. Even the safety videos will feature United Airlines employees alongside Star Wars characters.
"The in-flight safety demonstration highlights our lasting commitment to safety while celebrating the release of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' with fans all over the world," states the airline's website.
You can even take a piece of Star Wars memorabilia home.
MileagePlus members will be able to use miles to bid on several commemorative items and unique experiences.
The plane will be flying throughout the U.S., Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean.