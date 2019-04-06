PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You have tons of options when it comes to places to stay in the Valley or around the state, but have you tried an Airbnb?
They offer some unique experiences that are unlike most hotels.
Bright, bold and cozy as can be.
That is how Airbnb host Odeen Domingo describes his vintage trailer that sits in his backyard in central Phoenix.
“We just wanted to take it around during the summer,” Odeen said. “And when it’s not summer, it just sits there.”
So he and his wife decided to rent out the trailer they call Glamp Betty as an Airbnb.
Hosts offer up rooms, whole houses, trailer and more on the site. They tend to be cheaper than hotels and offer something different when traveling.
“You stay here, for one to two nights and you’re paying less than $100 for a place that is going to be comfortable,” Odeen said. “You’re going to take pictures of and is memorable.”
Odeen is one of the thousands of Airbnb rentals across Arizona.
Maybe a throwback trailer is not your thing. How about a shipping container turned into a home in Phoenix?
Or an artist’s haven complete with murals, abandoned cars and an outdoor toilet?
Feeling fancy? You can rent out a mansion at the base of Camelback Mountain for about $650 a night.
And it is not just Phoenix. You can hop on the interstate and head to northern Arizona for some really cool and unique places to stay.
Imagine staying in a tree house in Prescott, or for the ultimate in no-frills, a piece of land outside of Williams with a tent and a campfire for $25 a night.
And just because you are in northern Arizona, it does not mean you need to rough it. We found a gorgeous cabin in Pinetop, a great way to take in some cool mountain air.
Odeen says wherever you land, it is all about giving guests something new.
“When someone visits Phoenix we really want to show the city off,” he said. “We want them to have a really good experience here.”
To see more Airbnbs around Phoenix and the state, head to their website to look around!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.