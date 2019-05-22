SAN DIEGO (3TV/CBS5) – Do you have plans to head to San Diego soon? It is an easy drive on Interstate 8 or an even easier one hour flight to America’s Finest City from Phoenix.
I grew up in San Diego, so I know a thing or two about some places to eat and play. I am not including places like Legoland, Sea World or the San Diego Zoo, most folks know about these places. I am including places that you might not consider visiting during your stay.
Take a look at list at my favorite places in San Diego:
EAT
This is a local favorite. It is right off Interstate 5 before you head over the Coronado bridge. This is authentic food that is made right in front of you. I highly recommend getting fresh tortillas and the rice and beans. I am a big fan of the rolled tacos, but you cannot wrong with anything on the menu.
Address: 1857 Logan Avenue, San Diego
This is a San Diego chain that has great Mexican food and most importantly margaritas. They have six locations around San Diego. I am a big fan of the fajitas and if you cannot make up your mind, the combination plate will give you a nice sampling of what they have to offer.
If you are traveling on Interstate 8 into San Diego, you might know Alpine as the first "little town" before you head down the hill into El Cajon and San Diego. There is a great brewery in the middle of town. The Alpine Beer Company ships beers nationwide, but is made in the small mountain community east of San Diego. There is a pub and a tasting room in Alpine.
Address: 1347 Tavern Road, Alpine (Pub) 2363 Alpine Blvd, Alpine (Tasting Room)
This is one of my favorite spots in San Diego to walk around and find new food. The Liberty Public Market features the best local eateries. You can find everything from fish to pastas to dessert in this farmer's market like atmosphere. The market is open everyday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m,
Address: 2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego
If you are looking for a unique dining experience on the water, head to Bali Hai. It is located on San Diego Bay and overlooks the downtown skyline. This place features Polynesian cuisine and according to their website, they have sold over 2.5 million mai tai's. Dinner entrees range from $18-$32.
Have you made the trip up to Julian? Many San Diegans will make a day trip to Julian just for some pie. The Julian Pie Company is famous for apple pie but I love the pecan pie. Whole pies start at $20.95 but you can also buy them by the slice. The Apple Memories, which is a bag of six pieces of pie crust is fantastic for $2.00.
Address: 2225 Main Street, Julian
If you make the trip up to Julian make sure you stop at Dudley's Bakery in Santa Ysabel. They bake 43 different types of bread, pastries and fruit bars daily. They have been open since 1963. They do have limited hours: Monday, Thursday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 30218 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel
Do you love cookies? You need to stop in Hillcrest for Uncle Biff's. They have about a dozen cookies that they cook fresh everyday. They only have one location in San Diego...and get this...the only other location is in Phoenix at 7th Street and Bethany Home. So if you like cookies in San Diego you can pick more up in Phoenix.
Address: 650 University Avenue, San Diego
Ill be honest, I was a regular here for a long time. This is classic burger place that also features breakfast, sandwiches and fish 'n chips. But, if you visit you have to get a milkshake. The large milkshake is truly LARGE and it will keep you full for days. Don't believe me? Go buy it and let me know how you feel.
Address: 2477 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon
PLAY
Okay, most folks know about Balboa Park. But, if you have never been to Balboa Park you are missing out. It is right next to the San Diego Zoo and features some of the best museums in the United States. My favorites include the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, Fleet Science Center and the San Diego Air and Space Museum.
Seaport Village is located right on the San Diego Bay. It is a great place to walk around and grab a bite to eat and walk around some shops. There is a carousel that costs $3 to ride. If you are looking for a place to take some photos, head here during sunset and you will get a great view.
Have you ever wanted to go aboard a naval aircraft carrier? In the heart of the San Diego you can visit the USS Midway Museum. You can spend hours aboard the ship and explore nearly every inch. Online tickets for adults are $22, children are $9. The USS Midway is open Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 910 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego
This is one of my favorite spots in San Diego. You can relax in the sand or hike around the Torrey Pines State Reserve. Bring your camera with you, these are some of the best views in the city.
Address: 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
This mall just under went a beautiful renovation. The latest restaurants and stores are here. If you are looking to do a little shopping while in San Diego, this is your place. Want to eat in the food court and ice skate? You can do that here. Believe it or not, there is an indoor ice skating rink right below a food court at this mall.
Address: 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego
If you are looking to get up closer to sea life in a smaller environment, this is the spot for you. There is also an opportunity to walk a natural trail next to the San Diego Bay. Admission for adult is $16, children $11 and children under two are free.
Address: 1000 Gunpowder Point Drive, Chula Vista
