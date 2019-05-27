TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Leah Nakaima is a perfect example of how hard work pays off.
She moved here from Africa and started at Arizona State University 4 years ago.
She said she had a hard time understanding her professors.
"In Uganda, we studied British English," Nakaima said. "I thought I was really good at English and then I went to class and the first class I had to record because I couldn't hear a thing."
Growing up in Uganda, she had a few American kids in her class and she thought it was the food they ate that made them smart.
"I thought it was the upbringing or the food they eat," she said. "And when I came, I asked what food they eat and I tried pizza."
Every school day, Nakaima would set her alarm at 3 a.m. and prepare for her classes.
Her drive impressed her professors.
"She's smart and she's creative and all that," her professor said. "She is also very curious and so she would get much deeper than many students."
Now after graduating top of her class, she applied to several Ivy League schools for her graduate degree. She was accepted to Harvard where she will study public policy.
Her next goal is to become the first female president of Uganda.
"We would sit with my dad, I look exactly like him and he's a politician, he said, 'I really want one of my children to go to Harvard because anyone that gets through Harvard becomes a president or vice president," she said.
My son had a hard time understanding the ASU professors as well - because a vast majority of them are from China and other countries and they cannot speak English. And they cannot read English either so do not understand grammar in written documents.
