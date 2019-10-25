PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Remember “Spirit Week” from elementary school?
From crazy sock day to sports day, many students put their all into their outfit of the day.
On Friday, Mendoza Elementary School in Mesa, the spirit day was “dress like your favorite superhero.”
Two students decided to make the day extra special and dress like their teacher, Rhonda Collins.
The students even made matching t-shirts and lanyards to match with Collins.
Collins has been a teacher for almost 30 years and currently teaches the fifth-grade and sixth-grade combo class.
Collins is dedicated to teaching, but outside of the classroom, she is involved with dog rescuing in the Valley.