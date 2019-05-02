PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you a True Food foodie?
If so, you'll be happy to hear about the restaurant's brand new loyalty and rewards program.
True Food Kitchen just announced the launch of True Insider, the restaurant’s first loyalty program and app.
True Insider will integrate directly with the restaurant’s new digital ordering platform, allowing guests to order and pay online, make reservations, manage their account and earn and redeem rewards at any of True Food Kitchen’s 27 locations nationwide.
"True Insider is more than a loyalty platform, it’s a brand engagement program that will allow True Food Kitchen to provide more personalized, customized, exclusive and even unexpected perks that will make our brand more memorable for our loyal guests,” said True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone.
Structured as a tiered program based on annual spending, the program provides incentives to guests as they earn status in higher tiers.
The introductory tier, referred to as Bronze, includes a welcome offer of $10 off a $25 purchase and can be redeemed online or in-store, as well as a free birthday dessert and invitations to special events like cocktail workshops, gardening classes and nutrition seminars, as well as pre-registration to True Food’s popular seasonal four-course community dinners.
The program’s Silver and Gold Tiers, achieved after spending $500 and $1,500 respectively, provide members with even richer rewards including preview tastings of new seasonal menu changes, lifestyle merchandise from ShopTrueFoodKitchen.com, priority seating and complimentary dishes and beverages.
To celebrate the new True Insider loyalty program, True Food Kitchen will be awarding one lucky True Insider member with “True Food Kitchen for a Year” and Gold status in the True Insider program (to be announced June 1). True Food will also award 100 of its True Insider members with $50 True Food Kitchen gift cards (to be announced June 1).
Anybody who joins the True Insider program and registers a card through May 31, 2019, will automatically be entered to win. All new members will earn Bronze status in the program and will receive the $10 Welcome Offer. (Click here for giveaway information and rules.)
Guests can join the True Insider program by downloading the free True Food Kitchen mobile app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play store, texting TFK to 43618, or visiting the True Insider signup page.
Registration into the True Insider program requires just a few simple steps, including the registration of a credit card to track spending progress. The mobile app includes a camera feature that allows guests to take a photo of a card to scan and save all the payment information with bank-level security. The camera feature also allows cash-paying guests the opportunity to upload receipts to earn spending progress and redeem rewards.
ABOUT TRUE FOOD KITCHEN
Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, not worse, and that great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well lived.
True Food's seasonal menu is guided by the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient.
True Food Kitchen currently has 27 locations in 12 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia with restaurants slated to open later this year in Louisiana and Nevada.
For more information and to find a True Food Kitchen location, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com.
