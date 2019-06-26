TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Ever wonder what happens to all the cellphones and sunglasses the Salt River tubers lose?
It turns out they're not gone forever.
One group of treasure hunters goes in after what people drop.
A few times a week, Colton Slade, his wife, father, and best friend scour the Salt River for items dropped by unfortunate inner-tubers.
They call themselves the "Riverholics."
To them, it’s like an underwater scavenger hunt.
“You never know what you're going to find some times. It could be jewelry, money,” said Slade.
Outfitted with their own waterproof cameras, the divers record their discoveries and post their hauls on YouTube.
Wednesday, they found a couple of iPhones, sunglasses, and pocket knives.
One of their most unique finds? A dart gun used by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group to administer birth control to horses.
Sometimes, they find working cellphones protected by a waterproof case. When they can, they try to track down the owners and return those items.
But without any identifying marks, many of the found treasures are added to their collection.
"One time I found $700 cash," said Slade.
They even clean up any trash they find and throw it away.
It's a dangerous sport, only for the experienced.
"There's (sic) some pretty deep spots in the river so some parts may be 25 feet deep," said Slade.
But they say it's the adrenaline rush that keeps them coming back to reclaim what the river takes.
"The biggest, funnest (sic) part about going to the river is not knowing what you're going to find and finding it," said Slade.
