GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Gilbert held a community-wide food drive on Friday and Saturday to get more donations to help those in need.
Gilbert Feeding Families teamed up with churches in the town to hold food donation locations.
"We're demonstrating our love for the community by doing things like this," said Jon Benzinger, pastor for Redeemer Bible Church.
People could drop all kinds off like canned fruits and meats, breakfast cereals, boxed meals, pasta and more.
"When one of the part of the community hurts, we all hurt, and so those of us who can step in and help," said Benzinger.
The drive only lasts until 7 p.m. on Saturday. There is a full list of locations by click/tapping here. Gilbert Feeding Families is also accepting cash donations.