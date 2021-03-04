GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A taco shop favorite in Texas is planning to make a debut in Gilbert in 2022.
According to paperwork obtained by the Town of Gilbert, Torchy's Tacos will be located just west of SanTan Village and north of Living Spaces, near Santan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road. Construction has not started on the restaurant and is under design review with the Town of Gilbert.
Torchy's Tacos released the following on the planned restaurant: "We are excited to bring our Damn Good Tacos to Arizona in 2022 and we’ll look forward to sharing details on our first location soon!"
Torchy’s Tacos includes everything from breakfast tacos, bowls to sides and drinks. The restaurant is known for unique tacos such as the Trailer Park which includes fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese on a flour tortilla. There is also a fried avocado taco which includes fried avocados, refried pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce with cheese on a corn tortilla.
If tacos are not for you, they have an Airstream Salad and Grande Burrito. Looking for sides? You can order street corn, refried beans, rice and fried cookie dough.
Torchy’s Tacos currently has locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.