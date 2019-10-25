GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the best garbage truck drivers and heavy equipment operators in the country descended on the Glendale Landfill Friday to compete in the 35th annual Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) International Road-E-O.
Drivers maneuvered between cones and simulated on-the-job scenarios during different skills tests.
[WATCH: Trash truck operators compete in 'Super Bowl' in Glendale]
"I got first place, top gun, for the state Road-E-O," said Robert Ruiz, a City of Glendale Equipment Operator. "So that got me a chance to compete against the best for international."
More than 100 drivers came out. Organizers say it's all about honing operator and mechanic skills, while in the process making the roads and landfills safer.
"One of the things that we try to do is offer a lot of training and just emphasize that we want everyone to make it home safely," said Christina Polsgrove of Arizona SWANA.
Still, the drivers who came to Glendale were there to win.
"You got the butterflies," said Ryan Phillips, a sanitation worker from Charlotte, North Carolina. "You don't want to mess up nothin'."