PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Temperatures are starting to rise, but it’s still nice enough outside to enjoy a tasty, cold beverage. And what’s better than relaxing outside on one of many outdoor patios in Phoenix with man’s best friend? Here are some of best dog-friendly patios in the Phoenix area.
4921 E. Ray Road #103, Phoenix, AZ
Not only does Uncle Bears Brewery have a dog-friendly patio, it's a "dog-themed" brew pub located in Ahwatukee. Enjoy one of the pub's many craft beers on the climate-controlled patio. Uncle Bears Brewery also offers standard brew pub food items, as well as many happy hour specials. Uncle Bears Brewery has teamed up with the Arizona Humane Society with its Pints for Paws program. The restaurant gets its name from the owner’s Labrador mix name, “Bear”.
810 N. Second Street, Phoenix, AZ
Located in downtown Phoenix, Angel’s Trumpet Ale House offers over 30 draft beers and creative pub cuisine. Beer lovers will love the Direct Draw system, where there is no more than 6 feet of line between the keg and your glass. The star attraction for dog owners is the spacious patio that’s connected to the open-air main room. One of the most popular menu items? Homemade pop tarts.
2201 E. Camelback Road, Ste 106, Phoenix, AZ
The Gladly is the follow-up restaurant to the popular Citizen Public House and serves their signature The Original Chopped Salad, which has its own Facebook page. Situated in the Camelback Corridor, the Gladly is a whiskey connoisseur's dream, with over 250 whiskeys. Happy hour is from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for drinks and from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. for food. Servers will bring water bowls so your pooch won’t get thirsty.
7330 N. Dreamy Draw Drive, Phoenix, AZ
Have a craving for some Mexican food and a cold margarita, but want to bring man’s best friend with you? Look no further than Aunt Chilada’s. Located in the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort, this restaurant offers a variety of food and drinks on a misted patio. “Happy Day” drink specials run Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Aunt Chilada’s also offers a gluten-free menu.
THE MAIN INGREDIENT ALE HOUSE & CAFÉ
2337 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ
The Main Ingredient Ale House & Café focuses on locally sourced ingredients, serving sandwiches, homemade stew and mac and cheese. The Main Ingredient Ale House & Café is a true neighborhood spot, located in renovated house turned into a restaurant. Enjoy a cold craft beer or cocktail on the dog-friendly patio that offers great views of the gorgeous Arizona sunsets.
4900 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ
The Arcadia location has been serving home brewed craft beer since 2011. The dog-friendly patio is shaded and fan-cooled. It even has a dog water fountain! Human custumers can enjoy any one of the O.H.S.O. brewed beers or try one of the guest brews. Servers provide your pooch with water and a free dog biscuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.