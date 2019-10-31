PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was more than just treats handed out at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in south Phoenix on Halloween night.
Thousands of families showed up Thursday for the one-stop "trick or treat" event, including mother of three, Melinda Perkins.
[WATCH: Salvation Army hosts special Halloween celebration]
“It’s always fun. It’s a clean environment. I don’t have to check my kids’ candy bags when we go home. I feel like that’s a big thing,” says Perkins.
The mother of three said she worries about her kids’ safety 364 days out of the year, but takes a day off on Halloween at the Kroc Center.
“They’ve helped us with Christmas. We’ve done Easter egg thing with them before. Even if we are low on food at home, we get food boxes and stuff,” says Perkins.
Capt. Caroline Rowe from the Salvation Army said being able to provide resources to this community is really the bigger picture behind these events.
Along with candy, the kids were given flyers, vouchers and Kroc Center activity programs.
“They can come into this place. They can get tutoring, sports, go swimming, they can learn how to swim. They can come to at-risk teen programs where they can play capture the flag. We feed them!” said Rowe.
And while it’s not always candy they’re handing out, providing a safe environment for families along with a sense of security, sometimes is just as sweet.
Kroctober is in its eighth year.