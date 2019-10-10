CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thirsty Lion is opening a new location in Chandler in early 2020.
The sports bar and restaurant is scheduled to open at the corner of the Loop 101 and Frye Road, across the street from Best Buy at Chandler Fashion Center in mid-February.
Construction of the restaurant has started at the Chandler Viridian complex. The exterior of the building is complete, and crews are now working on the interior.
There are already three Thirsty Lion locations in the Valley (Gilbert, Tempe and Scottsdale). A new restaurant is also anticipated to open at Desert Ridge in November. The chain expects to double in size in the next five years.