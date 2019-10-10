CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thirsty Lion is opening a new location in Chandler in early 2020.
The sports bar and restaurant is scheduled to open at the corner of the Loop 101 and Frye Road in February 2020, next to Panera Bread at Chandler Viridian.
Construction of the restaurant has started at the Chandler Viridian Primegate complex. The exterior of the building is complete, and crews are now working on the 7,600 square foot interior.
“We at Thirsty Lion are very excited to be joining the Primegate development in Chandler. This will be our 5th location in the Phoenix metropolitan area,” said Thirsty Lion CEO John Plew.
“We are delighted to have a full-service restaurant of the caliber of Thirsty Lion Gastropub join Primegate. We’ve had enormous demand for our project, but we took our time to carefully create a selective tenant mix resulting in an energic, yet polished experience true to the original vision. Primegate blends high-end services with various refined, complementary dining options, all on generational real estate and in a 1st class setting,” said Winlee’s President, Peter Nelson.
In addition to Thirsty Lion, The Sicilian Butcher is scheduled to open in Fall 2019 in the Primegate area of the complex.