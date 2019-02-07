Arizona Renaissance Festival
Calling all kings and queens! The Arizona Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace returns to Gold Canyon for the 31st year. The medieval amusement park features a 14-stage theater, a 30-acre circus, arts and crafts, a jousting tournament, lots of food and other vendors. There are more than 2,000 costumed characters in this family-friend event that lasts under the end of March. Huzzah! Tickets start at $27 for adults and $17 for kids but there are coupons from Hall of Frames, Cobblestone Auto Spa and Bookmans Entertainment Exchange.
Feb. 9 to March 31
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival
Celebrate the year of the boar/pig in downtown Phoenix at the Chinese Culture and Cuisine Festival. Attendees can enjoy famous dragon and lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, dance and musical performances, craft and art booths, children’s activities, authentic Chinese food and more. This event is free and there is free parking.
Feb. 8 to Feb. 10
Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday/Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lunar New Year Festival
Another Chinese New Year event to check out is at the District Stage at Desert Ridge Market Place and is called the Lunar New Year Festival. Nine Dragons Kung Fu will have elaborate performances, Arizona Language Preparatory will have cultural demonstrations, Great Hearts Academy will display youth art and other festivities will be held all in celebration of the year of the pig. This event is free.
Feb. 9
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Arizona Indian Festival
Arizona’s tribes come together to share their culture at the Arizona Indian Festival in Scottsdale. There will be Native American storytelling, performances, vendors, fry bread stands, music, artisan market and kids’ activities. This event is free.
Feb. 9 to Feb. 10
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday 10 .m. to 4 p.m.
Heard Museum World Championship Hoop Dance Contest
A special sport comes to Phoenix. Men and women will be vying to become the World Champion Hoop Dancer at the Championship Hoop Dance Contest at the Heard Museum. The top American Indian and Canadian First Nations hoop dancers will be judged based on precision, rhythm, showmanship, creativity and speed. Each dancer will intertwine tradition and culture in each intertribal hoop dance. Tickets start at $18.
Feb. 9 & Feb. 10
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arizona Roots Music and Arts Festival
Those looking to plant new seeds and spread good vibes will find an experience at the Arizona Roots Music and Arts Festival. The music event is put on by the same people behind the Cali Roots festival in Monterey, California. The lineup includes Rebelution, Atmosphere, Stick Figure, Mike Love and more. Gates are at noon both days. Tickets start at $110 for a weekend pass.
Feb. 9 & 10
12 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Riverwalk at Rawhide Western Town
Arizona Strong Beer Festival
Arizona Beer Week is underway and while it ends on the Feb. 16, one of the best events during the week is the 19th annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Phoenix. Guests can sample more than 150 breweries in Arizona and across the country. The festival focuses on strong beers, which means high alcohol content. But there are unique craft beers and taps just brought out for the festival. Breweries also have designated times when they’ll have a beer ready. Tickets start at $60 but that’s for 40 drink tickets for 2 ounce pours each.
Saturday, Feb. 9
1 p.m to 5 p.m.
Corks & Cactus
For those who prefer wine over beer cane head to the Desert Botanical Garden for the Corks & Cactus event. There will be about 40 different wines to sample from each day as well as food from Fabulous Food Fine Catering and Events. All 80 wines will be available to buy at the retail store. All the wines bought will benefit the Garden. There will also be musical entertainment. Saturday is already sold out. Tickets are $45 for the general public.
Feb. 9 & Feb. 10
1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Glendale Chocolate Affaire
Satisfy that sweet tooth at the 24th annual Glendale Chocolate Affaire in downtown Glendale. Live the sweet life while enjoying more than 40 chocolatiers, tour Cerreta’s Chocolate Factory and enjoy some sweet music. There’s also a painting competition and a meet-and-greet with romance novelists.
Feb. 9 & Feb. 10
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Grilled Cheese Festival
An American classic has its own even this weekend. Some of the top gourmet grilled cheeses will be open for tasting at the Grilled Cheese Festival in Phoenix. The chefs will be battling in a live challenge for the best grilled cheese recipe. There will also be craft beer, wine and other liquor pop-up experiences. Live bands will entertain all weekend. Some chefs will also demonstrate how to make the dishes at home. Tickets start at $15.
Feb. 9 & Feb. 10
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Festival Area at Horse Lovers Park
Buckeye Air Fair featuring the Copperstate Fly-in
Feel the need for speed at the Buckeye Airport for the Buckeye Air Fair featuring the Copperstate Fly-in. The event will feature an airshow that starts at noon each day. Attendees can get up close to vintage and military aircraft, see demonstrations, enjoy AZ SciTech exhibitions and more.
Feb. 9 & Feb. 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wickenburg Gold Rush Days & Rodeo
Head back to the days of the Wild Wild West with the 71st annual Wickenburg Gold Rush Days & Rodeo. The event showcases the town’s origins as a ranching and gold mining center back in the 1800s. Rodeos start at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of arts/crafts exhibitors, barbeque and family fun. Tickets start at $15.
Feb. 8 to Feb. 10.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walk the Fight & Run the Distance for Parkinson's
Lace up those shoes and join 1,000 other walkers and runners for the 13th annual Walk the Fight & Run the Distance for Parkinson's at Tempe Beach Park. Participants can choose between a two-block walk, a 5K walk and a 5K chip-timed run. The fundraiser benefits the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute. The run costs $45 while the walks are $40.
Feb. 9
8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
