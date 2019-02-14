weekend events feb 16

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

arabian horse show.jpg

One of the top horse shows returns to Scottsdale. The 64th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at Westworld starts this weekend. Nearly 2,400 horses will be competing to be the best of the best. Kids can enjoy horse painting, meeting an Arabian horse, a petting zoo and pony rides. There will also be food and horse-related items to buy. Tickets are $10 per day and children 12 and under get in free.

Feb. 14 to Feb 24

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Westworld of Scottsdale

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

cocktail week

Beer week in Arizona is wrapping so the eighth annual Arizona Cocktail Weekend is this weekend. There are more than 20 events where people can enjoy flavorful and unique drinks. Three signature evening events highlight the weekend. The Van Buren will host The Cocktail Jam featuring Z-Trip on Saturday, Top Bars at The Croft Downtown on Sunday and Last Slinger Standing at Young’s Market Company on Monday.

Feb. 15-18

Various times and places

Chili Bourbon Festival

chili bourbon festival.jpg

Separately, chili and bourbon are pretty awesome. But combine them for the Chili Bourbon Festival in Chandler in a one-of-a-kind event on Saturday. Local home cooks and chefs will compete to see who has the best chili. Guests can sample the chilis and vote for their favorite. Restaurants will also offer their best chili. Wash it all down with some great bourbon from more than a dozen companies. There is also live music and games like cornhole, king pong, Twister and more. Tickets start at $10.

Feb. 16

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dr. AJ Chandler Park

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

street eats.jpg

Come hungry to Salt River Fields for the eighth annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival. More than 55 food trucks will be selling all types of food and each one will have $2 samples. There will also be live bands, lawn games, eating contests, kids’ zone, cooking classes and more. Arizona’s Family is one of the sponsors. Tickets start at $12 online.

Feb. 16 and 17

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Laveen BBQ Festival

laveen bbq

For those looking to get their barbecue fix, look no further than the 67th annual Laveen BBQ Festival on Saturday at Cesar Chavez Park. Attendees can enjoy great barbecue, cold drinks, family-friendly games and live entertainment.

Feb. 16

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Park

Southwest Maker Fest

maker fest.jpg

There’s something special about items being handmade and there will be a lot of them at the sixth annual Southwest Maker Fest on Saturday in downtown Mesa. Organizers plan to celebrate the “power in all of us to create, innovate and realize our ideas!” The family-friendly event features Arizona’s community of inspiring makers like scientists, artists, teachers, inventors, engineers and more.

Feb. 16

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IDEA Museum

Sweets Festival

sweets fest.jpg

Candyland comes to life for sugar lovers at the Sweets Festival at Gilbert’s Civic Center Park on Saturday. Vendors will put their own sugary-twist on regular food and create items like cotton candy tacos. There will also be regular sweet treats like fudge, caramel, ice cream, cupcakes, candy bars, macaroons, pies and more. Some sweet cocktails and drinks will be offered for those over 21. Tickets start at $7. Kids under 13 are free.

Feb. 16

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Civic Center Park

Jurassic Quest

jurassic quest trex.jpg

Go back in time to the days of dinosaurs at the Phoenix Convention Center for Jurassic Quest. The event is billed as the “largest and most realistic” dinosaur event in North America. There are 24-foot Carnotaurus and T-Rex rides, more than 80 total dinosaurs (many of them life-size), fossil digs, a dino petting zoo and more. Tickets start at $22 for adults and children.

Feb. 15 to 17

Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phoenix Convention Center

Scottsdale Taco Crawl

taco bar crawl.jpg

People who want to do a little more partying with their eating can check out the Scottsdale Taco Crawl in Old Town. Guests will sample some great tacos while throwing back beer and tequila. Some of the bars participating include Casa Amigos/Skylanes, Maya Club House, Old Town Gringos, El Chameleon, Social Tap and Wasted Grain. Tickets start at $20, which includes six tacos, drink specials and entry to all the bars.

Feb. 16

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Various bars in Old Town

Celebrate & Protect the 2nd Amendment/Right to Keep & Bear Arms

celebrate 2nd amendment.jpg

Dozens are people are expected to head to the Arizona State Capitol on Saturday to honor the Second Amendment at a rally called Celebrate & Protect the 2nd Amendment/Right to Keep & Bear Arms. The family-friend event is to “celebrate our God-given rights,” according to organizers. Prizes will be raffled off and Cheryl Todd, Gun Freedom Radio Host, is set to speak.

Feb. 16

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Arizona State Capitol

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.