Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show
One of the top horse shows returns to Scottsdale. The 64th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at Westworld starts this weekend. Nearly 2,400 horses will be competing to be the best of the best. Kids can enjoy horse painting, meeting an Arabian horse, a petting zoo and pony rides. There will also be food and horse-related items to buy. Tickets are $10 per day and children 12 and under get in free.
Feb. 14 to Feb 24
Gates open at 8 a.m.
Arizona Cocktail Weekend
Beer week in Arizona is wrapping so the eighth annual Arizona Cocktail Weekend is this weekend. There are more than 20 events where people can enjoy flavorful and unique drinks. Three signature evening events highlight the weekend. The Van Buren will host The Cocktail Jam featuring Z-Trip on Saturday, Top Bars at The Croft Downtown on Sunday and Last Slinger Standing at Young’s Market Company on Monday.
Feb. 15-18
Various times and places
Chili Bourbon Festival
Separately, chili and bourbon are pretty awesome. But combine them for the Chili Bourbon Festival in Chandler in a one-of-a-kind event on Saturday. Local home cooks and chefs will compete to see who has the best chili. Guests can sample the chilis and vote for their favorite. Restaurants will also offer their best chili. Wash it all down with some great bourbon from more than a dozen companies. There is also live music and games like cornhole, king pong, Twister and more. Tickets start at $10.
Feb. 16
12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Street Eats Food Truck Festival
Come hungry to Salt River Fields for the eighth annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival. More than 55 food trucks will be selling all types of food and each one will have $2 samples. There will also be live bands, lawn games, eating contests, kids’ zone, cooking classes and more. Arizona’s Family is one of the sponsors. Tickets start at $12 online.
Feb. 16 and 17
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Laveen BBQ Festival
For those looking to get their barbecue fix, look no further than the 67th annual Laveen BBQ Festival on Saturday at Cesar Chavez Park. Attendees can enjoy great barbecue, cold drinks, family-friendly games and live entertainment.
Feb. 16
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Southwest Maker Fest
There’s something special about items being handmade and there will be a lot of them at the sixth annual Southwest Maker Fest on Saturday in downtown Mesa. Organizers plan to celebrate the “power in all of us to create, innovate and realize our ideas!” The family-friendly event features Arizona’s community of inspiring makers like scientists, artists, teachers, inventors, engineers and more.
Feb. 16
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sweets Festival
Candyland comes to life for sugar lovers at the Sweets Festival at Gilbert’s Civic Center Park on Saturday. Vendors will put their own sugary-twist on regular food and create items like cotton candy tacos. There will also be regular sweet treats like fudge, caramel, ice cream, cupcakes, candy bars, macaroons, pies and more. Some sweet cocktails and drinks will be offered for those over 21. Tickets start at $7. Kids under 13 are free.
Feb. 16
1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jurassic Quest
Go back in time to the days of dinosaurs at the Phoenix Convention Center for Jurassic Quest. The event is billed as the “largest and most realistic” dinosaur event in North America. There are 24-foot Carnotaurus and T-Rex rides, more than 80 total dinosaurs (many of them life-size), fossil digs, a dino petting zoo and more. Tickets start at $22 for adults and children.
Feb. 15 to 17
Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Scottsdale Taco Crawl
People who want to do a little more partying with their eating can check out the Scottsdale Taco Crawl in Old Town. Guests will sample some great tacos while throwing back beer and tequila. Some of the bars participating include Casa Amigos/Skylanes, Maya Club House, Old Town Gringos, El Chameleon, Social Tap and Wasted Grain. Tickets start at $20, which includes six tacos, drink specials and entry to all the bars.
Feb. 16
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Celebrate & Protect the 2nd Amendment/Right to Keep & Bear Arms
Dozens are people are expected to head to the Arizona State Capitol on Saturday to honor the Second Amendment at a rally called Celebrate & Protect the 2nd Amendment/Right to Keep & Bear Arms. The family-friend event is to “celebrate our God-given rights,” according to organizers. Prizes will be raffled off and Cheryl Todd, Gun Freedom Radio Host, is set to speak.
Feb. 16
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
