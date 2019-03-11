PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Theatre Company is welcoming a new musical dedicated to the art of air guitar.
The show “Airness” will come to the stage from now through March 31 highlighting the world of competitive air guitar as part of the Phoenix Theatre Company’s 99th season.
The musical will feature many familiar rock songs performed as air guitar numbers, including “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Somebody to Love,” “Crazy Train” and “Rebel Yell.”
Based around the official rules of U.S. Air Guitar, the show follows newcomer Nina as she decides to dive into competitive air guitar thinking a win will be effortless. She quickly finds out that it’s not as easy as it looks and with the help of other characters, she learns to let go and embrace her inner rock star.
“This is a hidden world that does exist where everyday people ditch their 9 to 5 facade and celebrate the rock star inside,” director Pasha Yamotahari said. “What you will see on stage are mirrors of ourselves: that hidden rock star that we all pretended to be and maybe still do.”
Tickets are on sale now for $29. Tickets may be purchased either online or by phone at 602-254-2151.
