TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The "A Mountain" Challenge, a two-month hiking competition, kicks off in Tempe on Thursday, April 1.
The competition is presented by the Downtown Tempe Authority and Zebra E-bikes. The event showcases "A Mountain", also known as Hayden Butte, as a convenient and accessible hiking destination right in the heart of downtown Tempe.
"After a year of COVID-related cancellations and restrictions, there’s loads of energy and excitement waiting to be rediscovered in Tempe," said Kate Borders, Executive Director with Downtown Tempe Authority. "The 'A Mountain' Challenge gives people a great reason to take advantage of some of Arizona’s best outdoor amenities during patio season and support our downtown merchants on their path to recovery."
The challenge takes place between April 1 and May 31 and entry continues until May 15. The $20 entry fee includes a challenge t-shirt and access to the online tracking portal. Hikers will track each hike they complete in the portal and earn milestone prizes from local businesses based on the number of times they climb "A Mountain." Participants who complete the hike at least 40 times -- roughly the distance of hiking Mt. Everest -- will be eligible to win the grand prize, a new Zebra Z1 e-bike. Additional entries for the grand prize will be awarded to anyone who tags @DowntownTempe in their social media posts and uses #AMtnChallenge2021. A grand prize presentation event is planned for Saturday, June 5.
During the milestone and grand prize events (April 17, May 8, May 20 and June 5), challenge participants will have the chance to explore another option for rediscovering Tempe by test-riding Zebra e-bikes. The bikes, which travel with a maximum speed of 20 mph, are classified as a class 2 electric bicycle. This means they can be used on bicycle and multi-use paths and parked in areas where bicycles are allowed, which makes it easy to visit downtown Tempe.
To sign up for the challenge and find more details, go to downtowntempe.com.