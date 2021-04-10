TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A couple of years ago, Elizabeth Hollmann didn't even know who Dolores Huerta was.
But once the Tempe Preparatory Academy junior learned more, Dolores Huerta didn't just become an inspiration: she became the starting point for youth activism and climate justice virtual training session.
"The primary goal is to foster a connection with Tempe youth and to give them the resources and space to share their stories and also to get involved in local actions in Arizona," says Hollmann.
The two-hour Zoom allowed Tempe high schoolers to work together with the City of Tempe's office of sustainability and local non-profits. The primary focus was on environmental justice issues. But much like Dolores' activism efforts, the discussion also extended to several other areas.
"We're not running away from the fact that climate unearths a lot of other injustices," says Sustainability Director of Tempe Braden Kay. "And that if we're going to tackle climate, we also need to tackle social challenges and racial inequity."
It's a project that the City of Tempe is hoping to further work on through the creation of the Cool Kids Project, where the city's youth will help determine how to best tackle issues like urban cooling. Today's discussions were a start to that process.
"Dolores Huerta has a saying that every opportunity is a good opportunity to organize," says United Potential community organizer Masavi Perea. "And I think that's what it is today. Today is a good opportunity to learn more about what else we can do to benefit our community.
Registration for the Cool Kids Project in Tempe begins on May 1st.