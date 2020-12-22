TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe family in need of some help this holiday season got a generous Christmas surprise.
Ms. Banks has five children, two of whom live at home with her, an 8th grader and a 4th grader. She needs to be on oxygen at all times and suffers with pulmonary hypertension. The two children who live with her don't have their own beds and it looked like it wouldn't be a very merry Christmas for the family in 2020.
That was until Eric Ford stepped in. Ford has worked to continue the tradition started by his late friend, Alan Ram, to donate gifts to those in need every holiday season.
Ford surprised the family at their Tempe home with a bed for each child and piles and piles of gifts. Ford was also able to raise enough money to cover next month's rent for Ms. Banks.