TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tempe nonprofit is using skateboarding as a way to help foster kids live happy, healthy lives.
On Saturday, the +swappow PLUS Foundation kicked off its 12-week virtual program for Arizona foster kids.
"It was something that was a positive alternative to many negative alternatives in our lives growing up, in broken homes and less than ideal situations," said Joe Dunnigan with the +swappow PLUS Foundation.
Dunnigan said his skateboard saved his life.
Foster kids have limitless potential and limited resources. The nonprofit helps the children use the sport as a platform with lessons beyond the pavement.
"Holding yourself accountable, falling is not failure because if you can't fall, you can't succeed in skateboarding because you fall way more often than you don't fall," said Dunnigan.
The group helps more than 1,500 foster kids in the past few years.
It's so important that our children, especially our children in care, experience the outdoors," said Cynthia Weiss with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
The kids get to be themselves on the freedom of four wheels.