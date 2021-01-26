TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe nonprofit Lights Camera Discover is helping get Valley kids interested in STEAM careers, which like STEM but also includes the arts.
"We're more of a STEAM program because we add the arts element into it but the technology of the filmmaking is what makes us a STEM program," said Kema Charles, the executive director and founder of Lights Camera Discover.
STEAM focus on subjects of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Lights Camera Discover is giving Valley kids new opportunities and career ideas.
"It's opening doors because it's showing them the aspects of how to make this into a career if they want to," Charles said.
Since only 35% of students enrolled in STEM fields are women, this nonprofit is helping get more girls interested in those professions.
"It's important to have a female camera person because the stories can be told differently depending on who you are," Charles said.
But like many charities, Lights Camera Discover was hit hard by the pandemic, but thanks to a grant from the Tempe Diablos, they'll be able to keep their doors open and their mission going forward.
"The true reward is when we get the stories about someone like Kema and LCD helping these young ladies and providing a role model. And really enhancing our community for their efforts in the digital arts. It inspires us to want to do more," said Greg Garcia from the Tempe Diablos.
The Tempe Diablos plan to reopen their grant application process to help other nonprofits next month.