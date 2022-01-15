TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to football, concussions are unfortunately not that uncommon. One of the potential long-term effects of any head injuries is Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).
But CTE isn't just something older individuals deal with. The Chandler Kimball Foundation was created to honor and remember Chandler Kimball, a Valley football player with CTE who tragically took his own life at the young age of 25.
"Chandler was the life of the party," dad Jason Kimball said. "He loved being in front of people; he was a magnet for goodness."
And from a young age, Jason says Chandler was a magnet to the gridiron. He lacked size, but he wasn't afraid to lay it all out there.
"He had a concussion back in 2006," Kimball said. "He was a big hitter, and I noticed something was wrong when we took him off the field, and he was repeating the same questions over and over."
But still, Chandler kept playing football through high school before heading off to ASU. In the last year and a half of his life, Chandler's personality took a turn.
"He started to have auditory hallucinations and paranoia and really started to isolate," Kimball said.
After Chandler's death in 2019, pathologist and CTE expert Dr. Bennet Owalu (played by Will Smith in the 2015 movie 'Concussion') determined Chandler did have CTE. Owalu says it's not uncommon for young athletes that play tackle football and other contact sports to end up having this condition.
"If your child plays football for just one season, your child's brain is damaged," Owalu said.
Jason didn't know this. Through the Chandler Kimball Foundation, he's working to make sure other parents do.
"We're not anti-football," Kimball said. "Our focus is just on kids shouldn't be playing tackle football. So I think that's the message."
About the only thing Chandler loved more than football? Music. So Jason and the Foundation decided to have some of Chandler's favorite artists all come to Sunbar in Tempe. Former Cardinals quarterback John Skelton emceed the event, with all proceeds going towards learning more about CTE.
"I have a young son who's seven," Skelton said. "He's not playing football yet, but he will eventually. I think this event is great for just the awareness of the disease and what long-term effects it could have."
Jason thinks Chandler enjoyed the event as well.
"I know Chandler's just feeling the vibe," Kimball said. "He's really happy to see this happening."
