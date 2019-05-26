TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Damaged artwork, sentimental treasures and family heirlooms can be gone in an instant during a fire or flood in your home.
That's where recovery specialists come in.
“It takes a lot of skill, a lot of hand technique, a lot of knowledge," said Scott Kepper, owner of Art Recovery Technology.
Art Recovery Technology in Tempe is all about restoring damaged artwork and sentimental items for people all over Arizona.
It is a family business that started after members of their own family were impacted by natural disasters.
"It was seeing them in terms of losing photo albums, artwork they had purchased," said Kepper. "It was hard to watch."
The miracle workers are the hired "Masters of Art," a team of restorers who bring their own special skill sets, training and expertise.
Kelly Long, one of the art restorers, explained how she saves art.
"We take it [art] out of the frame and we have solvents to clean and scrub it the best we can," said Long.
Smaller paintings and photos take the crew to about an hour to clean, but a bigger painting can take up to 10 hours depending on the damage.
"Most of the time we get it back to 90%, if not better," said Long.
While pictures and painting are the main items they work on, they also do sculpture and pottery.
"I bought these in Greece. I’ve had them for, goodness, 20 years. And they just have such a story behind them," said Karin Smith, a client of Art Recovery Technology. "This one [a sculpture] was cracked all the way down, and around and along the side further down. This one [sculpture] was separated at the top with a big crack. I wanted to keep them. I didn't want to throw them away. I was happy the could be restored."
They’ve also worked on a few pieces that are outside of the box.
"We had a 10-foot silicone replica of the alien from the movie "Alien" that was damaged in a home here in Arizona," said Kepper. "That was probably one of the most interesting items we’ve had."
In the end, it's all about the people and families the team meets.
"We are actually helping families restore the art they've had for generation after generation," said Kepper. "There’s a lot more gold in that."
