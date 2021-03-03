TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A local company is giving 'glamping' or glorified camping a whole new meaning. They're calling them luxury domes. It's a resort slated to open at the Grand Canyon on Memorial Day weekend. On the outside, the domes don't look like much, but they look like an upscale Airbnb on the inside.
"Each dome has its own private bathroom, private deck, its own hammock, a comfortable bed," said Stacy Feinberg, a spokesperson for Clear Sky Resorts. The domes also have a panoramic window as well as a skylight.
"So you can sit back and enjoy the clear sky," said Feinberg. But that's not all. "We'll have live music, Native American storytelling, and we'll have a food truck on site."
Clear Sky Resorts, headquartered in Tempe, plans to open their 45 dome resort at the Grand Canyon, 20 minutes from the South Rim, on Memorial Day weekend. They're also opening another resort at Montana's Glacier National Park in June.
"Some of the most beautiful places on earth, we wanted to provide a place where anybody can come," said Feinberg.
