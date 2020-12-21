TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some say music is the universal language. One man is using it to bring joy this holiday season to our elderly who are isolated and alone in a pandemic.
"I used to be a singer and songwriter in Nashville," said Rev. Glenn Swain.
Now, the chaplain plays concerts for people in hospice care.
"It's just being of service," said Swain.
Sometimes it's an audience of two. The venue is their home.
"If they start singing along, that's the key to it," said Swain.
The key to the blues with the pandemic keeping our elderly lonely, the lyrics lift their spirits.
"I think it reminds them of a time in the past, you know, Christmas's past with family years ago," said Swain.
Right now, Royal Hospice CEO Steve Alfonsi calls Swain a gift to some of our oldest in the community.
"He's a special person, and anybody that works in this industry and provides hospice care first and foremost you have a big heart, and Glenn really takes it a step further," said Alfonsi.
Sometimes, he's there in someone's final hours.
"The hearing is still there," said Swain.
So he keeps playing.
"They are listening to everything," said Swain.
The next call can come at a moment's notice, which is why he's practicing for someone's last show.
"It's a huge thing," said Swain.