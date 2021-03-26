A Sun Devil employee acts as an angel for people struggling and feeling hopeless during the pandemic. The ASU campus is a canvas for Louie Flores. When he's not fixing things around the university, he's creating a Picasso, if you will, on the pavement.

"Not only love, but big love," said Flores.

The artwork is for the ASU Staff Council, an employee advocacy group that's helped him in his dark times.

'Big Love' chalk mural in Tempe

"And I'm a proud member," said Flores. He's also a proud member of the community. Last year, he volunteered at a food bank and often saw the look of hopelessness and sadness on parent's and children's faces.

"I could see that they were scared, so I took a screenshot of one of my pictures, and I would put it up to the window for the parents, and I said 'call me!'," said Flores.

But the artist on call quickly found out there was too much demand for hope and simply not enough time. "I got so many that I couldn't possibly do them all," said Flores.

The words 'big love' are temporary on sidewalks and streets but permanent in ink. "Big love is the name of a children's book I'm illustrating," said Flores.

He's just now turning his chalk art into pages of pictures. "Some beautiful things take time," said Flores. Flores has a message for you right now.

"COVID is meant for us to be something big and better than something we've ever been before," said Flores. Flores intends on self-publishing the children's book and launching it in June.

 

