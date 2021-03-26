TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sun Devil employee acts as an angel for people struggling and feeling hopeless during the pandemic. The ASU campus is a canvas for Louie Flores. When he's not fixing things around the university, he's creating a Picasso, if you will, on the pavement. One with a message.
"Not only love, but big love," said Flores.
The artwork is for the ASU Staff Council, an employee advocacy group that's helped him in his dark times.
"And I'm a proud member," said Flores. He's also a proud member of the community. Last year, he volunteered at a food bank and often saw the look of hopelessness and sadness on parent's and children's faces.
"I could see that they were scared, so I took a screenshot of one of my pictures, and I would put it up to the window for the parents, and I said 'call me!'," said Flores.
But the artist on call quickly found out there was too much demand for hope and simply not enough time. "I got so many that I couldn't possibly do them all," said Flores.
The words 'big love' are temporary on sidewalks and streets but permanent in ink. "Big love is the name of a children's book I'm illustrating," said Flores.
He's just now turning his chalk art into pages of pictures. "Some beautiful things take time," said Flores. Flores has a message for you right now.
"COVID is meant for us to be something big and better than something we've ever been before," said Flores. Flores intends on self-publishing the children's book and launching it in June.