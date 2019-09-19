PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 911 dispatcher turned second-grade teacher is now a Heimlich hero.
[WATCH: Second-grade teacher saves student choking in Peoria]
Teacher Keli Coffman said it all started with a freak accident involving one of her students who was choking on a highlighter cap on Wednesday at Paramount Academy.
"He was running toward me and had the panic in his eyes that I just knew that something was wrong," Coffman said. "He says that he stood up and tripped and he swallowed it."
With a highlighter cap lodged in the second-grader's throat, instinct kicked in and Coffman performed the Heimlich maneuver on him.
"He was spitting up-- there was blood. And then when the cap finally came up, it also had some blood on it," said Coffman. "We both kind of teared up."
Coffman said it happened so quickly that there was no time to call 911.
The student was OK, and he did not have to go to the hospital.
"I look around, and all these little faces are staring at us, and I’m like I cannot break down right now," said Coffman.
As students praised their teacher for saving their classmate, class went on as usual.
"I was a 911 dispatcher for about five years prior to being a teacher, so I’ve given instructions on how to give the Heimlich, but I just never thought I would have to do it-- especially in this type of setting," said Coffman.
Coffman said she receives yearly Heimlich maneuver training at her school.