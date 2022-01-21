GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A group of police officers in Glendale decided to give back to an extraordinary boy who inspired them by showing how generous he was during the holiday season. Back in July 2020, Jaden Simmonds decided that rather than having a huge birthday party with all the gifts for him, he would instead donate them to kids who are less fortunate. So for a year and a half, his family collected more than a hundred toys.
During this past holiday season, Jaden, now 8-years-old, showed up with all the toys at Arrowhead Towne Center and donated them to the Christmas Angel program. The Glendale Police officers who were running the donations that day couldn't believe it. "When we saw that barrel, that bin coming through the mall full of toys, I think that inspired everybody, all the officers who were working the event," said Glendale Police Cmdr. Ryan Horrall. They filled up a few bins with toys. "It's shocking to see a kid so young with such a heart, a big heart," said Glendale Police Officer Jeff Alloway.
Jaden's mom says she tries to teach about giving back and helping others. "I was very proud of him. The fact that he thought of others than himself, it was a very proud moment," said Krystal Simmonds Jaden had a simple reason for his generosity. "I just want to make other people happy," he said.
The officers were so encouraged by him they decided to give back as well. So they contacted Krystal about a plan and she gave them the green light. With the help of the police union, they threw Jaden a belated-surprise birthday party at Urban Air on Friday. They also gave him the main thing he wanted for his birthday, a Nintendo Switch, and several mom-approved games. "To see his face, I'm very excited," said Horrall.
The officers met Jaden again and thanked him for all he's done. He was excited as well. "I was thinking, I was just, surprised that I got a party," Jaden said. He had a great time with his friends and the officers were happy to do it. "Jaden is an amazing young man," said Horrall.