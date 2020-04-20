SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman in Sun Lakes celebrated a remarkable birthday on Monday. Pauline Riley turned 103 years old!
Several of her friends came over to her house and got her a cake. They gave her a few cards and a present, plus sang her happy birthday to her from her driveway. Everyone was wearing a mask and keeping their social distance.
"If it protects, then we all need to do it," said Riley.
She was born in 1917, right before the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, which infected 500 million people. While she doesn't remember it, she did say the coronavirus is worse because of 2020's population.
"It doesn't compare to now," Riley said.
She was very happy to see her friends since she still lives by herself, even at 103! Her twin sons live close by and check her on her frequently. "I can't imagine getting to 103. But I got this far; I might go further. Why not?" said Riley. "It's good to be here."