TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU softball is going by a new name.
"'Home Run U', that's what we call ourselves," laughs sophomore shortstop Alynah Torres. "That's our thing. We love that.'
The Sun Devils lead the Pac-12 in home runs, and are third in the country, averaging a little more than two bombs a game.
"It's something that I think is part of our DNA," says head coach Trisha Ford. "Just as other teams string back-to-back hits, I think we string back-to-back home runs."
Nine players have at least three home runs this season, led by bat-flipping queen Maddi Hackbarth. The super senior catcher is closing in on the program's single season record.
"I've always wanted my name somewhere special ever since I hit my first home run," she says. "And I want to be number one. I don't want to just be in there for giggles. I want to be number one."
Power at the plate, only part of the fun factor this season for 25-10 Arizona State.
"Every day, every practice, everything that we do, our whole goal is to have fun but also win," says Torres.
Hackbarth adds, "We love to have fun, we love to listen to music. I don't think we ever stop listening to music, dancing."
They do call the team's home field at Farrington Stadium, 'Club Farrington,' after all.
"I hope it's how we play, like, honestly, because at the end of the day we play softball," says Ford. "Like, this is not life and death. We spend so much time and energy on playing, that if you don't absolutely love it, then it becomes 'yuck.'"
Nothing 'yuck' about a club that's also second nationally in slugging percentage, ranked 13th in the USA Today/Coaches poll, and working toward another trip to the College World Series.
"That's where we belong," says Ford. "We belong up there, that's what we should be. You know, I don't care about stats, I don't care about rankings like that's not what I'm saying. But we can play with any team in this country and and I firmly believe that."