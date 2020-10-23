PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yoga studio is hosting a glow in the dark yoga event for kids.
The class is Friday, Oct. 23rd at 6 p.m. at Nathalie & Co near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
Kids will have the opportunity to paint their faces/bodies in glow paint before the class. The yoga class will be done under black lights so everyone glows! The class will be taught by a 13-year-old yoga instructor.
Tickets are free. Click here to buy.
They are hoping people donate to the non-profit HopeKids which serves families with kids who have life-threatening or terminal illnesses.
The event will be streamed live. Click here to watch.