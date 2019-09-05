PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 200 students from across the Valley came to Chase Field Thursday to learn about drone racing.
"This is super cool," said Alexis Gefroh, a seventh-grader at Sossaman Middle School.
Students were able to get up close and personal with racing drones and talk to pilots from the Drone Racing League.
"Showing some of the kids around on what we do, how cool it is to fly drones around, you know, the technology that goes into it," said Gabriel Koche,r one of the racers in the Drone Racing League, or DRL.
The DRL is holding the country's first live drone race at Chase Field on Sunday.
Racers wear virtual reality headsets, piloting their drones from the first-person point of view using cameras mounted on the drones.
"Super fun to share the excitement with these kids. You just see their eyes just glowing, and they're super interested, and to see what's going on and how it works," Kocher said.
Organizers of the event hoped to show students how they can apply science and math skills in drone racing, and potentially inspire a new generation of racers.
"I could see myself flying drones," Gefroh said. "It's something really cool and something that interests me."