MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Street music for everyone. The City of Mesa is putting pianos on the sidewalk for anyone to use.
Not just one, but three pianos are now all down Main Street.
"I prefer to play classical music and then every once in a while I hear a song on the radio and I’m thinking, 'I’ve got to learn how to play that song too,'" said piano player Erin Romaine.
The Mesa Arts Center has placed the recycled and repainted pianos along the sidewalks.
It's part of a larger public art display called the Mesa Prototype Project. It takes people on a scavenger hunt to find various interactive pieces around downtown.
"We love the fact that there's a surprise element in downtown where it activates the environment and makes it very joyous to hear music, just to happen on someone playing. We also love the idea that it gives people the opportunity to express themselves creatively," said Cindy Ornstein, executive director of the Mesa Arts Center.
The pianos are not too hard to find. You can often hear them before you see them.
And they're striking a chord with residents.
"I think that more and more places should do that. Music is becoming less and less important to people's daily lives," said piano player David Malcom.
So whether you've played for a lifetime, or never learned a single song, you're invited to come and play for a while.
The City first put out the public pianos back in 2014. By popular demand, they're back again for only another two weeks. The Mesa Arts Center will bring them inside for the hot summer months, and then maybe put them back out in the fall.
