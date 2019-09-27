PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Remember Rose Torphy?
She went viral in February after visiting the Grand Canyon and becoming the oldest junior ranger ever at 103 years old!
Sadly, she died in April, but her family got an unexpected surprise this week.
They got a letter in the mail, and in it, a note from the Grand Canyon Conservancy and a list of families who have donated money to the national park in Torphy's honor.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 103-year-old sworn in as 'junior ranger' at Grand Canyon]
"I was so touched when I saw that these people had really donated in her name," her daughter Cheryl Torphy said.
Rose was an inspiration to all, including her own family.
Her great-granddaughters, great-great-grandsons, and great-great-nephew are all now junior rangers, too.
The girls were even sworn in by the same park employee who inducted Rose.
Her daughter said this is everything her mom would have wanted.
"Her legacy lives on and on!" Cheryl said.