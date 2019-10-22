PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you don't have time to wait for your morning coffee in line, a new program from Starbucks has got your back. Starbucks lovers can now have their drinks delivered to their door with Starbucks Delivers, through a partnership with Uber Eats.
Nearly the entire Starbucks menu is available and customers have the option to customize their orders through the program. For orders of $10 and under an additional order fee of $2 will be applied. Phoenix is the latest to offer this new program, which is currently available in 16 markets across the country.
For more information you can visit https://delivery.starbucks.com.