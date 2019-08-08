PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every time the Arizona Cardinals find the endzone, Arizona teachers win.
The Salt River Project said it is teaming up with the NFL franchise to award grants to teachers when a Cardinals player scores a touchdown.
For every Cardinals TD during the regular season, two teachers will receive a $500 classroom grant from SRP, the utility said.
Teachers can apply now on their website.
SRP says it provided $1.3 million in teacher resources and grants in 2018.
Cardinals start the season on Sept. 8 by hosting the Detroit Lions.
