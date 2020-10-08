PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Southwest Airlines is launching new routes from Phoenix, including the first international route for the airline out of Sky Harbor.
International service from Phoenix to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallerta, Mexico started on Thursday. Flights for these routes are now available to purchase on southwest.com.
This is the first time Southwest Airlines has flown internationally out of Phoenix. The airline celebrated the start of the new service with some Southwest Airlines swag for travelers on Thursday morning.
In addition, Southwest Airlines announced passengers can now fly from Phoenix to Palm Springs, California, beginning on Sunday, Nov. 15. Routes start at $49 each way.