MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "Being able to be with my family is a huge deal," said Sgt. Kyle Macaro.
It's been a long time since Macaro has been able to give his 5-year-old son Bryce a hug.
He had been deployed for nearly a year in Afghanistan.
"I was kind of trying to explain to him what we were doing, and I was like, 'Well we have to go fight the bad guys.' And then every now and again he would ask me, 'So did you finish fighting the bad guys yet?' And I was like 'It's not that easy, unfortunately,'" said Macaro.
Finally home, he wanted to make his first stop at Jefferson Elementary School, where Bryce attends kindergarten.
On Wednesday, the school held an assembly. Bryce was told he won a special prize and was called to the front of the gymnasium.
From the back of the room appeared a uniform Bryce knows well. At that moment, his face said it all.
"What's going on, buddy? Come here! How's it going, little man? Do you like your surprise? I love you, little man," Macaro said, calling out to his son as Bryce ran towards him.
"I love you, dad," said Bryce.
Macaro finally got that hug he'd been waiting for, and Bryce gets to have his dad home once again.
Macaro hopes this deployment was his last.