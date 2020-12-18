GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's another early morning for Lyndsey Fry. The Arizona Coyotes director of external engagement and female hockey laces up her skates five days a week, determined to honor the memory of one of the organization's biggest fans. Nine-year-old Leighton Accardo captivated the organization last season with her smile and determination in fighting cancer. Leighton's battle ended on Nov. 24.
"There are days I don't want to get up and go rollerblade and I tell myself there were days she didn't want to go to cancer treatment," said Fry in an interview with Arizona's Family.
She had been joined that morning by Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet on a training skate.
Fry originally planned to have Leighton be part of her skate around the Valley to raise money for Phoenix Children's Hospital. She died five hours before Fry and some members of the organization had planned to surprise her with a visit. Fry will now skate 96 miles around the Valley in January to honor the memory of Leighton.
If you would like to donate to the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund, or even lace up your skates in January, click here.